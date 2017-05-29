Teebillz Opens UP On Current Status Of His Marriage With Tiwa Savage (Read what he says)

Tunji ‘Tee Billz’ Balogun has revealed that he is still fully married to superstar singer Tiwa Savage. The couple had gone through a messy split in 2016, but seem to be back together, according to the music producer. In a recent interview with Linda Ikeji TV, he stated that he had not divorced Tiwa Savage, …

