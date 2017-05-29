Teebillz Talks About The Current Status Of His Marriage To Tiwa Savage – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Teebillz Talks About The Current Status Of His Marriage To Tiwa Savage
Information Nigeria
Tunji 'Tee Billz' Balogun has revealed that he is still fully married to superstar singer Tiwa Savage. The couple had gone through a messy split in 2016, but seem to be back together, according to the music producer. In a recent interview with Linda …
Tiwa Savage Tee Billz finally opens up on 2016 suicide attempt
2016 suicide attempt: Tiwa Savage's husband, Tee Billz admits 'I lost my mind'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!