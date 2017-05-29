Pages Navigation Menu

Teebillz Talks About The Current Status Of His Marriage To Tiwa Savage

Posted on May 29, 2017

Tunji ‘Tee Billz’ Balogun has revealed that he is still fully married to superstar singer Tiwa Savage. The couple had gone through a messy split in 2016, but seem to be back together, according to the music producer. In a recent interview with Linda Ikeji TV, he stated that he had not divorced Tiwa Savage, …

