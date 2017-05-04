Teenage girl arraigned for allegedly luring her girlfriend for gang-raping

Lagos – A 16-year-old girl (name withheld) was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court

for allegedly luring her friend to a hotel for gang-raping.

The accused, a student, who resides at Alagbado, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on March 26 at Mega Funds Hotel, Alagbado.

Ogu said the accused lured her friend (name withheld) to meet a boy at the hotel where she was allegedly gang-raped by four men

now at large.

The offence contravened Section 410 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until May 17 for mention.

