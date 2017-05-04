Pages Navigation Menu

Teenage Girl in Lagos Court for Allegedly Luring her Friend to a Hotel where she was Gang-raped

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 16-year-old girl was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly luring her friend to a hotel for gang-raping. The accused, a student, who resides at Alagbado, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for conspiracy. The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on March 26 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

