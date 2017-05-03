Teenagers Arrested Over Killing Of 13-Year-Old

Ekiti State Police Command have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 13-year old boy, Abubakar Abdullahi and secretly buried him.

The trio of Mr Bidemi O.(18) and Mr Ojo Sunday(19) and Adeyeye Miracle (14) , who engage in lumbering business allegedly committed the heinous crime in Ifaki Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government area of Ekiti State, on Monday.

It was gathered that Abubakar had been following the suspects to the forest to fell trees for some time, only for him to get missed on Monday when the trio surfaced in the town without the presence of the boy,

Abubakar, an indigene of Ebiraland in Kogi State, was declared missing after he failed to return home with the suspects with whom he has been following to the forest to fell trees on the said day.

The deceased parents, it was gathered had declared him missing when the suspects were claiming that the Abubakar did not follow them to the forest.

The source said : “These three persons deceived the parents of the deceased that they didn’t see the boy, even when they had killed him for no reason . They reported the case at the police station and the

police were searching everywhere for him without making headway.

“Later the police got the trio arrested and subjected them to questioning where they extracted useful information that the boy had been killed inside the farm”.

He said insinuation was rife in the town that the boy must have been killed for ritual purpose, that body parts of the deceased were missing when his body was exhumed.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti Command, Mr Alberto Adeyemi , confirmed the incident when he was contacted however ruled out the possibility of ritual killing, describing it as far from the truth contrary to the popular opinion in Ifaki Ekiti .

Adeyemi said: “We have arrested the three persons that took Abubakar to the farm. They are in our custody as we speak.

“What they told us was that he had been following the suspects to farm where they fell trees. But that day one of the trees fell on the boy and killed him and instead of reporting to the police, they buried him inside the bush and feigned ignorance of his death .

