Telecoms operators lose 1.7m subscribers in March – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that telecommunication operators lost 1,653,286 subscribers in March. The telecommunications industry regulator made this known in its Monthly Subscriber/Operator Data released on Friday in Lagos, according to NAN. It said that the active telecommunications service customers, which was 154,120,484 in February, declined to 152,467,198 in March, 2017. According…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Telecoms operators lose 1.7m subscribers in March – NCC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

