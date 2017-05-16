Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Telford pupil attends assembly in HIGH HEELS and DRESS – Daily Mail

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Telford pupil attends assembly in HIGH HEELS and DRESS
Daily Mail
A teenage pupil defied a 'drag ban' at his school to stun his friends and teachers with a performance of 'I Will Survive' while wearing a floor-length red dress and towering heels. Philipp Penning and his Year 11 classmates were planning their leavers' …
Students petition for cross-dressing student to perform at assembly, get their wishYahoo7 News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.