Temitope Olanipekun: Ondo APC : The irony of a ruling party

It is over six months since the APC in Ondo state has won election as the ruling party in the sunshine state, people of the state are already wondering if truly the party is really placed as the party in government. DAILY POST CORRESPONDENT TEMITOPE OLANIPEKUN Writes. Tongues are wagging about the place of the […]

Temitope Olanipekun: Ondo APC : The irony of a ruling party

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

