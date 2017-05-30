Tennis Player banished for kissing journalist

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has stated that France’s Maxime Hamou was banished from the French Open after the French player kissed and cuddled a TV journalist following his first-round exit.

“The management of the tournament has decided to revoke Maxime Hamou’s accreditation following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday,” the FFT said in statement.

