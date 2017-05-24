Tension As Nigerian Policemen Removes All Biafran Flags At Ebonyi State University (Photos)

As shared by Solomon…..

‘This are the police removing BIAFRAN flag hanged around presco campus ebonyi state university abakaliki yesterday afternoon.I wonder why everything about biafra makes these fools worried. i know that our victory is closer than you think.keep this struggle alive by.observing our sit at home protest on 30th May if you love biafra’.

The post Tension As Nigerian Policemen Removes All Biafran Flags At Ebonyi State University (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

