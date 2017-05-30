Tension as Rival Gang Kills NURTW Boss, ‘Hamburger’ in Oshodi Area of Lagos (Photos)

A prominent member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Rasaq Bello, popularly known as Hamburger, was shot dead in the Shogunle area of Lagos state during the local council primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a report by Punch Metro, Hamburger who was the Lagos State Treasurer of Tricycle Operators, a branch of NURTW, was allegedly shot on Monday by members of a rival gang allegedly led by one Samson Agbetoye, popularly known as Golden.

According to witnesses, trouble started after the primary in the Shogunle ward, held at the area’s town hall, was abruptly aborted due to calls against the modalities for the conduct of the exercise.

After the cancellation, Hamburger and his group reportedly stormed the base of Golden in Ago Owu street. Both camps exchanged gun shots and the deceased was taken away from the scene after being hit by bullets.

As at the time of filing this report, there is still tension in Owode Street and its surrounding locations in Oshodi over fears of a reprisal attack as some residents of the area have already fled their homes.

