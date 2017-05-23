Tension in Delta Communities Over Fresh Attack by Herdsmen

Herdsmen’s alleged fresh attack on Ovre-Abraka, Eku/Egun communities in Ethiope East Local Council of Delta State has unsettled its residents. It was reliably gathered that rampaging herdsmen numbering over 2,000 allegedly attacked some farmers on their way home at the weekend and two were feared injured.

But senior police officers in Abraka Police Division, who did not want their names in the print, said no case of fresh attack was reported at their station, adding that the police have mounted 24 hours surveillance in the areas.

A statement issued and signed by Chief John Oghenovo, on behalf of the communities, claimed that over 10,000 herds of cattle, 2,000 herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons, including AK 47, are allegedly camped around the Ovre-Abraka Eku/Egun across the River Ethiope.

It noted that it was from the alleged camp (Ovre Abraka) that the herdsmen not only launched the attack on indigenes of Abraka but also indigenes of Egun/Eku as well as neighbouring communities, Okepara, Kokori, Isiokolo-Orhakpo, Ovei and Okurekpo/Egbo.

The statement reads in part: “Considering the herdsmen localisation in one place, one wonders why the security agencies have failed to swoop on them till date. Our housewives have been raped severally; we have tried to fight back the notion that the government of Nigeria and its security agencies are engaged in conspiracy of our silence against people when they are expected to protect the lives of the people.”

Meanwhile, the member representing Ethiope East Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Mr. Evance Ivwurie, has asked the Federal Government to address the herdsmen menace in the host-communities.

He said that failure to address the situation might result in more killings and desolate in the communities. The lawmaker also alleged that it is from the said location that they (herdsmen) carry out their kidnappings and other nefarious activities.

However, as part of its proactive measures to secure the volatile Abraka community and its environs in the state, the police command has perfected plans to build three police posts at strategic points in the areas to curtail the continued herdsmen’s attacks on its residents.

It was gathered that the purported three police posts would serve as observation points to indigenes of Abraka community, particularly farmers of the areas, so that they could report strange movements and whereabouts of suspected “killer” herdsmen to ensure their lives are secured, including their property.

