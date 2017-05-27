Terrorism is the bane of Africa’s tourism growth – Report – WorldStage
|
Terrorism is the bane of Africa's tourism growth – Report
WorldStage
The 2017 Jumia Travel hospitality report on the African continent has identified terrorism as the biggest bane of the continent's travel and tourism sector, and countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt are …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!