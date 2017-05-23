Terrorist Dylan Roof, “The Last Rhodesian”, And His Weird Pubic Hair Fears

Basically the face of pure evil.

If you’ve paid any attention to the story of Dylan Roof these past few years, the man behind the killing of nine black churchgoers in South Carolina back in June 2015, you’ll know that this one is all kinds of chilling.

In December last year he was found guilty of “nine counts of using a firearm to commit murder and 24 counts of violation of civil rights”, and in January this year the jury recommended the death penalty.

He is currently on death row in an Indiana federal prison, and now some of his interviews with the doctor who assessed his mental health ahead of those trials has been unsealed.

What they reveal points to one sick puppy, who had no interest in being declared unfit to stand trial.

Below from the Daily Beast, who also draw on other interviews:

…tests show he is quite intelligent, with an overall IQ of 125, in the 96th percentile, and even higher verbal comprehension. In his chilling first interview with the FBI, for instance, Roof made no effort to hide his crime, discussing in the most matter-of-fact way precisely how he murdered those nine innocent people at Mother Emanuel Church and making it clear he picked them just because they were black and were easy targets… Much of what is revealed in Roof’s psychological evaluations and the hearings that touched on them came to light as a result of his efforts to thwart his own defense [sic] attorneys. They wanted to reduce the chance of his receiving the death penalty by presenting testimony about his psychological issues, particularly those related to the autism spectrum. But he wanted none of that.

His beliefs are laid bare in his now defunct website, The Last Rhodesian, where you once found images like these. Descriptions via NY Daily News:

Dylann Roof was clearly a supporter of white supremacy as illustrated in most of his photos. Here, Roof stands over the number “1488,” a common white supremacist code that corresponds to murderer David Lane and Adolf Hitler regarding Jewish people.

Dylann Roof is pictured here in front of a worn-away sign that we believe reads “sacred burial site of our African ancestors.” Roof is very open about his racism as he frequently posted images mocking people from black to Jewish and wore apartheid-era South African flags.

In this selfie, Roof is pictured with a jacket adorned with flags of both an apartheid-era South Africa and former white supremacist state of Rhodesia. Both flags are often symbols used when representing white supremacy.

From News24, who are reporting on information taken from The Last Rhodesian, more of Roof’s thoughts on South Africa:

[He said] people who claim the American south had too many blacks and was “beyond saving” only had to look to South Africa. “To this I say look at history… Look at South Africa, and how such a small minority held the black [sic] in apartheid for years and years,” Roof allegedly wrote. “Speaking of South Africa, if anyone thinks that think [sic] will eventually just change for the better, consider how in South Africa they have affirmative action for the black population that makes up 80 percent of the population.

If you’ve managed to make it this far without punching your screen then congrats, you get to hear about his pubic hair fears:

The portrait that emerged from those defense evaluations is of a young man with very high anxiety, especially about his appearance, and no apparent sexual relationships. He dropped out of high school, preferring to earn a GED alone in his room with his computer. He worried that his head was misshapen (hence the bowl haircut to hide his forehead). He supposedly thought that his testosterone was pooling on one side of his body when he slept, causing further physical problems. He convinced himself that a mild thyroid condition, which was real, caused him to be losing all his hair, including eyelashes and pubic hairs, which he found and counted. He said he would kill himself if he went bald.

Who the hell finds and counts their lost pubic hairs?

For further proof of how out of touch Roof his, this is his defence attorney elaborating on what he believes the future holds:

[Roof believes] “there will be a white nationalist takeover of the United States within roughly six, seven, eight years, and when that happens, he will be pardoned. And he also believes it probable, although not certain, that he will be given a high position, such as the governorship of South Carolina.”

I don’t hold much hope for Trump’s America, but even his most ardent naysayers don’t think it’s going to end in Dylan Roof as governor.

At least his clock is ticking.

