Terrorists do not worship God, they worship death – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that it was imperative for young Muslim boys and girls to know that terrorists were not worshipping God, but worshipping death. Trump, who made the appeal at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Saudi Arabia, enjoined young Muslims to grow up free from fear, safe from violence, and innocent of hatred. The U.S.…

The post Terrorists do not worship God, they worship death – Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

