Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Terry Apala teams up with #BBNaija’s Bisola on New Single “Bad Girl” | Listen

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Apala Hip-Hop sensation, Terry Apala is on a winning streak this year thrilling his fans with hit after hit. Following the release of his critically acclaimed cover to Ed Sheeran’s hit single “Shape Of You“, Terry Apala teams up with Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up Bisola, on this mid-tempo tune titled “Bad Girl”, produced by Benie […]

The post Terry Apala teams up with #BBNaija’s Bisola on New Single “Bad Girl” | Listen appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.