Terry Considering Retirement After Leaving Chelsea

John Terry has stated he has not ruled out the possibility of retiring, when he lines up for Chelsea for the last time on Sunday.

Conte fielded a much changed team, with Terry starting his first league game since September against Watford.

The former England international who announced he will be leaving Chelsea in April scores in the 4-3 win.

“I know I said I wanted to play regular football, but I have not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring,” he said.

“It depends if the right offer comes along then I will sit and consider it with my family, whether it’s here or abroad, but I haven’t made any decisions yet and I am just evaluating my options.

“I never wanted to be that player just hanging about that people can’t wait to get rid of or stopping the progress of a younger player coming through.

“The transition for me being on the bench and seeing it from a different aspect this year has served me well and will do if I go into management in the future.”

