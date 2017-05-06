Terry, Costa offer to join Chinese club Tianjin – Chelsea transfer rumours – Fox Sports
Terry, Costa offer to join Chinese club Tianjin – Chelsea transfer rumours
JOHN Terry has been offered the chance to move with Diego Costa to Tianjin Quanjian in China, according toThe Sun. Reports this week claimed Tianjin Quanjian had agreed a £76.18 million ($132.1m) transfer deal with the Premier League leaders to sign …
