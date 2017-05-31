Terry Crews, The Old Spice Guy, Has Gone In A New Direction With His Latest Business Venture

An NFL-player turned actor, Terry Crews is now an accomplished furniture designer, too.

Inspired by “the idea of modernising ancient Egyptian culture for a contemporary context,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor’s first collection was released for “the American brand Bernhardt Design during this year’s International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) in New York this May,” reports CNN:

Crews – who says he has been a lifelong artist, always drawing and sketching alongside his various day-jobs – joins the ranks of Yves Béhar, Jaime Hayon, Ross Lovegrove and many other design-world heavyweights as a contributor to Bernhardt’s extensive portfolio of furniture and textile.

Crews also had a few other things to say:

To me, design is about idealization [sic] finding something and improving it until it gets to its best state. My first sketches were absolutely crazy, because I didn’t really have any furniture design training, but what I discovered was that what my furniture needed was a story, a narrative.

And his final pieces really are something else:

Slick, ne? Here’s a detailed look:

I told you they were sexy.

Here’s that scene from White Chicks, because I know you have been singing it this whole time.

And some of those BOOM moments from the Old Spice commercials:

Furniture design – who saw that coming?

[source:cnn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

