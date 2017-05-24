Terry Doesn’t Care About Criticism Surrounding His Farewell

John Terry insists he could care less about the criticism, after he arranged his own substitution in the match against Sunderland.

Terry was brought off in the match, in the 26th minute, the same number on his shirt and has been criticised by rival fans and pundits for arranging his substitution.

However, the veteran defender does not care about the criticism and only cares about the Chelsea supporters.

“I could not care less, I promise you,” Terry told reporters.

“All I care about is celebrating with my Chelsea fans. Me and them have a wonderful rapport and have done for 22 years. Nothing that people write or say can ever get in the way of that.

“If that is the way I want to go out, that is the way I go out because I have been here 22 years, I have won so many trophies, so if I wanted to play one minute and come off, I would have done.

“I wanted to play 26 minutes because the shirt number means a lot to me and the supporters so, as long as they are happy – and I was over the moon with the reception – I promise you I could not care less.”

Terry added: “It was an unbelievable send-off from the supporters to help me to celebrate 22 years at the club. I am very grateful to them, and it was something I will never forget. It was so emotional after the game, I was in bits.”

The post Terry Doesn’t Care About Criticism Surrounding His Farewell appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

