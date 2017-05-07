Terry offered Tianjin Quanjian deal – Vanguard
Vanguard
JOHN Terry has been offered the chance to join Diego Costa in China at Tianjin Quanjian. John Terry. Chelsea striker Costa is understood to have agreed a pre-contract deal to make a £25million-a-year switch to the Chinese Super League club this summer.
