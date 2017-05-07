Terry offered Tianjin Quanjian deal

JOHN Terry has been offered the chance to join Diego Costa in China at Tianjin Quanjian.

Chelsea striker Costa is understood to have agreed a pre-contract deal to make a £25million-a-year switch to the Chinese Super League club this summer.

And he could be joined at the big-spending side by Stamford Bridge team-mate Terry, who is leaving the Blues at the end of the season.

The Chelsea captain is quitting the club in search of regular first-team football, and has had no shortage of offers from at home and abroad.

West Brom and Bournemouth have registered an interest in signing Terry, 36, if he decides he wants to stay in the Premier League.

but ambitious Chinese club Tianjin are ready to come up with a lucrative two-year deal to tempt the former England captain out to the Far East for the final years of his career.

Billionaire club owner Shu Yuhui has claimed his side are close to signing ‘two or three’ big European names, and SunSport understands Terry is one of the players in his sights.

Terry and his advisers have been swamped with calls from clubs registering their interest in signing him since he announced he was leaving Chelsea last month.

The defender has still to make a decision on where his future lies, and has not ruled out trying his luck overseas.

The post Terry offered Tianjin Quanjian deal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

