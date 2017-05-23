Terry To Leave Chelsea In Summer

Chelsea captain John Terry will leave the club at the end of the season after more than two decades there. He is their most decorated individual, with four Premier League titles, one Champions League, five FA Cups, a Europa League and three League Cups. He has made 713 Chelsea appearances since his 1998 debut – 578 as captain.

“I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me,” Terry, 36, said.

Centre-back Terry, who has scored 66 goals for the club he joined as a 14-year-old, has made just four Premier League starts this season.

He is the club’s third highest all-time appearance maker, behind Ron Harris and Peter Bonetti, and holds the club record for appearances as captain.

“I will, of course, always be a Blue and am desperate to end my final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware,” said Terry, whose team have a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

“I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I.”

Terry, the club and Premier League’s top-scoring defender, is one of just five defenders to have won the PFA Player of the Year award.

He retired from international football in 2012 after winning 78 England caps and signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues in May 2016.

