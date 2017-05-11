Tesla Begins Taking Orders For Its Solar Energy Roof Tile Systems – NPR
|
NPR
|
Tesla Begins Taking Orders For Its Solar Energy Roof Tile Systems
NPR
Tesla is now accepting deposits for its new solar roof system, offering an "infinity" warranty for tiles that integrate solar power into roof coverings. Installations will begin in June, the company says. Resembling normal roofing shingles, the solar …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
