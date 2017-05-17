Tesla Launches New Product “Solar Roof” | Find Out About it

Sustainable energy company Tesla has announced that its revolutionary product Tesla Solar Roof tiles is now available for purchase. Tesla founder Elon Musk made the announcement via his Twitter page. “Tesla solar glass roof orders open this afternoon. I think it will be great,” he tweeted. “Solar roof can be ordered for almost any country. Deployment […]

The post Tesla Launches New Product “Solar Roof” | Find Out About it appeared first on BellaNaija.

