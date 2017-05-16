TETFUND accountant, two others arraigned over N623m scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the trio of Auwal Ibrahim, principal accountant, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Abuja; Wali Usman, director of works, Federal College of Education, Gombe and Yunusa Yakubu and his company Lubell Nigeria Limited and Archfirst Nigeria limited before Justice Sa’ad Muhammad of the Gombe State High Court on a 17 count charge bordering on conspiracy, contract scam, abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

The accused persons allegedly abused their positions by awarding inflated Tetfund contracts to companies in which they had interest or which belong to their cronies, and receiving gratification from contractors.

Ibrahim, the 1st accused allegedly received various sums of money as gratification from Yakubu for contract awarded to his company Lubell Nigeria Limited in Gombe State University.

Usman the present director of works Federal College of Education Gombe is the sole signatory and promoter of Archfirst Nigeria Limited, a clear violation of public service regulation which forbids ownership of private businesses by serving public officers.

A number of transactions by the accused persons were also traced to the accounts of Murtala Salisu, the Ag director works of Gombe State University in different banks.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to them. In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel Abubakar Aliyu applied for a date for trial.

While adjourning the case to June 20, 2017 for trial, Justice Muhammed also granted bail to all the accused persons in the sum of N10million each and two sureties in like sums. The sureties must have landed property with Certificate of Occupancy within the jurisdiction of the court.

SEYI ANJORIN

