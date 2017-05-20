TGI Group Donates to IDPs

As part of its corporate social responsibility activities, TGI Group has donated relief materials to Borno State Government as part of efforts to ameliorate the humanitarian needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. Materials donated included dairy, pharmaceutical and agricultural products. While presenting the materials to Borno State Emergency Management Authority Director General, Engr. Satomi Ahmad, the company’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Sadiq Kassim, said the donation was part of TGI’s efforts to alleviate the pains of persons in the camp and to bring succor to them.

Continuing, he that: “Sometime last year our Board took a decision that we should do something for people in IDP camps in Borno State which is the most ravaged by insurgency and so WACOT Limited was mandated to supply six hundred bags of maize to be used for feeding members of the IDP camps and recently also, Chi Limited was told, you produce evaporated milk and other milk products, these are children and people who are malnourished, you need to also do your own.

So three thousand cartons of evaporated milk have been brought while Chi Pharmaceuticals was also mandated to do their own and they have also supplied certain numbers of OTC drugs for use particularly in the camps to help maintain the health status of individuals in the camp.”

