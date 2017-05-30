Pages Navigation Menu

Thai woman chops off cheating husband’s penis, kills herself

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A woman in northern Thailand chopped off her unfaithful husband’s penis and then drank pesticide to her death, local police told dpa on Tuesday. Kawinnart Saezong, 33, was declared dead on Monday at a hospital in Phayao province, said Narin Cherdyoo, Phayao police officer. Kawinnart’s suicide happened soon after she chopped off her 38-year-old husband’s […]

