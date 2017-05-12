Pages Navigation Menu

Thailand gives Facebook 3-day ultimatum to remove ‘illegal’ content

Posted on May 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Thai authorities gave Facebook until Tuesday to take down contents it said were threatening national security or face legal action. Thailand’s military government has ramped up online censorship, particularly perceived insults to monarchy, since seizing power in a 2014 coup. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said on Friday that Facebook had failed to…

