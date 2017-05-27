Thank you!

It was indeed a blissful day, a triumphant day, a day of great rejoicing, a day of dancing, a day God proved Himself once again as a miracle worker, always doing good and ever faithful. For those who were there, we saw the glory of God and the beautification of marriage. My friend Michael Ojo who came all the way from New York to attend the wedding and is now back captures his impression on Facebook:

“Yes we were there, at the wedding of Kehinde Awoyinfa and Temitope Kayode-Ojo. It was a beauty of a wedding. The city: Abuja. The Church: The Four Square Church, Yakubu Gowon Way, Asokoro. And the reception: The Abuja International Conference Centre, all add to the glamour. Of course, the guest list included who is who in the Nigeria Media, as well as men in power. Name it, government, clergy, professionals and the military. I brought some pictures for the memory.”

First of all I thank God Almighty who made this a grand occasion, far beyond all expectations. I thank my in-laws who were simply awesome, who gave it their all, plus their beautiful daughter. I thank my loyal and faithful friends, particularly those who made it to the wedding and those who couldn’t but supported me with prayers, gifts and even financial support. May God bless and replenish you in million folds. I am so touched. I feel so blessed. And to all my loyal fans, I bring you these images from the wedding, which kicked off with a soul-lifting worship song by Nuel Folabi, a young Gospel singer flown in from Lagos. To all who rejoiced with us, may rejoicing and celebrations never cease in your homes, Amen.

