Thanks For Negotiating With Buhari To Release Nnamdi Kanu – Kanu’s Lawyer Writes Powerful Letter To Orji Uzo Kalu (Photo)
In a congratulatory letter addressed to the former governor of Abia state, one of the counsels to Nnamdi Kanu, Francis Mgboh Esq thanked ex gov Kalu for his role in negotiating the release of IPOB leader, with the presidency.
According to the letter, the APC chieftain, led other APC leaders in southeast to the presidency where the release of the IPOB leader was negotiated.
Barr Ugboh, therefore appealed to Orji Kalu to also reach out for the release of other IPOB members who were denied bail by Justice Nyako.
The letter below is from IPOB lawyer, Francis Mgboh.
