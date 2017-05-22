That Amazing Moment When 82 Chibok Girls And Families Reunited – NPR
|
NPR
|
That Amazing Moment When 82 Chibok Girls And Families Reunited
NPR
Picture a kaleidoscope of color and a medley of vivid African print cloth surging forward amid screams and weeping — for joy. That was the magnificent and moving scene, Saturday, in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, as 82 former Chibok schoolgirls — now …
Boko Haram: Nigeria's Top Muslim Leader Calls for End to Child Beggars Recruited by Extremists
Nigeria's Chibok Girls: Emotions Run High as Families Are Reunited Following Boko Haram Captivity
Air Force jets destroy Boko Haram base
