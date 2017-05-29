That animated GIF you’re sharing could be an ad in disguise

Your GIFs will soon be subtle ads from companies working with search engines like Tenor, who tap on emotion-based GIF search terms. Tenor powers GIF searches for Facebook Messenger, Twitter, iMessage, Google’s Gboard, and more.

The post That animated GIF you're sharing could be an ad in disguise appeared first on Digital Trends.

