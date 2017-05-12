Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The ANC never gives up – Mokonyane – News24

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

The ANC never gives up – Mokonyane
News24
Durban – The construction of a desalination plant in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal is proof the ANC government never gives up even when people “don't believe in us”, Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane said. “We used sea water by …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.