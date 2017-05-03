The anchors for implementing rural access to electricity

By Babatunde Raji Fashola Although today is only scheduled for the inauguration of the reconstituted board of the Rural Electrification Agency, I feel obliged to make a few comments that I believe shed some light on the plan of the Buhari Administration on our understanding of the purpose and role of this agency. Before I do so, let me express the gratitude of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the immediate past acting Managing Director and his team and all those who have served in this agency since its inception, for their service and contribution. It is my expectation that the new team will be able to build on whatever you have left behind, improve on it and ultimately achieve the purpose for which this agency was set up, which is to provide access to electricity for millions of Nigerians who are yet to be connected to the grid.

