The Ask Series: ‘Exercises Are Anti-Depressants’ – Kate Henshaw

The very exciting weekly conversational series “The Ask Series” convened by Belfry Africa, which kicked off on a splendid note a forth night ago with TV personality Toyosi Phillips, The 2nd edition in the series was a hit with screen goddess Kate Henshaw who was very warming and welcoming to all her fans and supporters who came around to interact with her.

Speaking at the series the Nollywood veteran said “This year marks my 24th year in Nollywood since 1993,” Kate Henshaw said.“It will also surprise you to know that I didn’t study theatre arts in school. I did Medical Microbiology in LUTH, Lagos,” she added.

During the intense yet fun-filled conversation, Kate mentioned that her weirdest fan experience was in Akwa-Ibom where a fan wanted her autograph on his butt. As regards her body and how she has been able to keep it smart, she said “Be patient with your body, it will answer you, just be disciplined with your workout” Kate also remarked that “Exercises are anti-depressants” She also advised that personal relationships should be kept out of social media.

Following Lamide Akintobi amazing job as moderator of the first edition, this edition was moderated by writer Omena Daniels. The Ask Series is an opportunity for attendees to connect with personalities from all works of life.

The series would feature Media Mogul, Chris Ubosi next Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 at The Waterside Ikoyi 1st floor, The Westwood Hotel Ikoyi, 22 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos at 4pm.

