The AT&T Byron Nelson Field – 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Player List

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be hosted at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas between Thursday May 18th and Sunday May 21st. The provisional AT&T Byron Nelson field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sergio Garcia, is included in the tournament entry list. The official AT&T Byron Nelson player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

AT&T Byron Nelson Player List

The AT&T Byron Nelson field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Joe Affrunti Tim Herron Ryan Palmer
Thomas Aiken Justin Hicks Rod Pampling
Tyler Aldridge Charley Hoffman Cameron Percy
Robert Allenby Tom Hoge Carl Pettersson
Abraham Ancer Charles Howell III Scott Piercy
Kiradech Aphibarnrat Mark Hubbard Martin Piller
Stuart Appleby John Huh Scott Pinckney
Aaron Baddeley Billy Hurley III D.A. Points
Blayne Barber Trevor Immelman Ian Poulter
Ricky Barnes Hiroshi Iwata Dicky Pride
Cameron Beckman Freddie Jacobson Alex Prugh
Zac Blair Dustin Johnson Ted Purdy
Jonas Blixt Zach Johnson Chez Reavie
Steven Bowditch Matt Jones Curtis Reed
Keegan Bradley Sung Kang Kyle Reifers
Michael Bradley Jerry Kelly Wes Roach
Bronson Burgoon Michael Kim Kyle Robbins
Angel Cabrera Whee Kim Patrick Rodgers
Chad Campbell Colt Knost Andres Romero
Bud Cauley Brooks Koepka Sam Saunders
Alex Cejka Kelly Kraft Charl Schwartzel
Greg Chalmers Matt Kuchar John Senden
Chad Collins Anirban Lahiri Conrad Shindler
Erik Compton Andrew Landry Cameron Smith
Ben Crane Scott Langley Brandt Snedeker
Jon Curran Danny Lee Jordan Spieth
Bryson DeChambeau Richard H. Lee Scott Stallings
Graham DeLaet D.H. Lee Kyle Stanley
Jason Dufner Lucas Lee Shawn Stefani
Ken Duke Marc Leishman Brett Stegmaier
Ernie Els Spencer Levin Darron Stiles
Harris English Frank Lickliter II Chris Stroud
Derek Ernst Luke List Hudson Swafford
Derek Fathauer Lance Lopez Michael Thompson
Tony Finau Andrew Loupe Brendon Todd
Martin Flores Will MacKenzie David Toms
Sergio Garcia Peter Malnati D.J. Trahan
Brice Garnett Steve Marino Marc Turnesa
Robert Garrigus Billy Mayfair Tyrone van Aswegen
Brian Gay John Merrick Dawie van der Walt
Rhein Gibson Bryce Molder Jhonattan Vegas
Tom Gillis Alex Moon Johnson Wagner
Lucas Glover Jack Newman Jimmy Walker
Andres Gonzales Seung-Yul Noh Boo Weekley
Jason Gore Henrik Norlander Mike Weir
Luke Guthrie Brian Norman Steve Wheatcroft
Chesson Hadley Sean O’Hair Will Wilcox
Adam Hadwin Louis Oosthuizen Tim Wilkinson
James Hahn Rob Oppenheim Mark Wilson
Brian Harman Carlos Ortiz Gary Woodland
Russell Henley Jeff Overton Bobby Wyatt
J.J. Henry Greg Owen Will Zalatoris

