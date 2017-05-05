The Award for the Best TV Drama Goes to…
Another honour has come the way of Wale Adenuga Productions as its recently-concluded special season of Superstory, titled Free to Live, has bagged a fresh award. The honour came in the light of the Health Communication Capacity Collaborative, funded by the USAID, a United States of America President’s Malaria Initiative. Superstory was awarded the Best …
The post The Award for the Best TV Drama Goes to… appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!