The Big Read: ANC defies laws of logic as party sows seeds of own destruction – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
The Big Read: ANC defies laws of logic as party sows seeds of own destruction
Times LIVE
"So they go on in strange paradox, decided only to be undecided, resolved to be irresolute, adamant for drift, solid for fluidity, all-powerful to be impotent." Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Such could be the vivid conclusion from Sunday …
Treason, corruption charges brought against Zuma and Guptas
Opposition slams Parliament's oversight
I won't stop fighting to fix parliament – John Steenhuisen
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!