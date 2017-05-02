The Big Read: Elvis gets us all shook up – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
The Big Read: Elvis gets us all shook up
Times LIVE
SUSPICIOUS MINDS: Elvis Ramosebudi enters court this week to answer charges of plotting to kill prominent people. Image by: ALON SKUY. When I heard about the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance, I was quite upset. Save & Share. Tweet · Share …
Coup plot suspect expected back in court
South Africa: Alleged Coup Planner Back in Court
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!