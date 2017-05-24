The Billion Dollar Market Cap Club Now Includes Seven Different Cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency ecosystem has seen substantial growth these past few weeks. With the overall market cap rising to US$87.3bn, things are looking very good. More importantly, there are seven different billion dollar market cap currencies right now. It is possible we will add at least one more before the month of May is over. Things … Continue reading The Billion Dollar Market Cap Club Now Includes Seven Different Cryptocurrencies

The post The Billion Dollar Market Cap Club Now Includes Seven Different Cryptocurrencies appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

