The Bitter Truth About Nigeria Police Expecially SARS
Am sure it is no longer news that the nigeria police is not your friend. I thought the Nigeria constitution makes it illegal for you to be in police cell more than 48hrs without being charged to court but this is not the reality. Police IPO this days determine your bail and case. I have […]
The post The Bitter Truth About Nigeria Police Expecially SARS appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!