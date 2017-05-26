The BMW PGA Championship 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship golf tournament will be played on Friday 26th May at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England. The BMW PGA Championship 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 BMW PGA Championship 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 BMW PGA Championship round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Chris Gane Justin Walters Pelle Edberg 7:10 AM Robert Rock Damien Mcgrane Mike Lorenzo-Vera 7:20 AM Maximilian Kieffer Paul Hendriksen Magnus A Carlsson 7:30 AM Benjamin Hebert Jordan Smith David Drysdale 7:40 AM Peter Hanson Jaco Van Zyl Oliver Fisher 7:50 AM Pablo Larrazábal Matteo Manassero Alexander Levy 8:00 AM Ian Poulter Byeong Hun An Bernd Wiesberger 8:15 AM Martin Kaymer Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters 8:25 AM Branden Grace Tommy Fleetwood Henrik Stenson 8:35 AM Andrew Johnston Andy Sullivan Alex Noren 8:45 AM Victor Dubuisson Søren Kjeldsen Soomin Lee 8:55 AM Brett Rumford Richie Ramsay Fabrizio Zanotti 9:05 AM Stephen Gallacher Trevor Immelman Romain Langasque 9:15 AM Anthony Wall Andrew Dodt Matt Wallace 9:30 AM Kristoffer Broberg James Morrison Darren Fichardt 9:40 AM Paul Peterson Hennie Otto Rikard Karlberg 9:50 AM Raphaël Jacquelin Alejandro Cañizares Wade Ormsby 10:00 AM Matthew Southgate Joakim Lagergren Niclas Fasth 10:10 AM Nacho Elvira George Coetzee Lucas Bjerregaard 10:20 AM Marc Warren Adrian Otaegui Callum Shinkwin 10:30 AM Thomas Aiken Ricardo Gouveia Chris Paisley 10:45 AM Zander Lombard Phachara Khongwatmai Alexander Björk 10:55 AM Mikko Korhonen Romain Wattel Graham Fox 11:05 AM Daniel Im Paul Dunne Paul Streeter 11:15 AM Carlos Pigem Neil O’briain Alexander Knappe 11:25 AM Scott Jamieson Nino Bertasio Florian Fritsch 11:35 AM Daniel Brooks Jason Scrivener Greig Hutcheon 11:45 AM Marcel Siem Robert Coles Lasse Jensen 12:00 PM Graeme Storm Kiradech Aphibarnrat Sam Brazel 12:10 PM Renato Paratore Gary Stal 12:20 PM Haotong Li Hideto Tanihara Jeunghun Wang 12:30 PM Francesco Molinari Russell Knox Tyrrell Hatton 12:40 PM Danny Willett Chris Wood Luke Donald 12:50 PM Matthew Fitzpatrick Justin Rose Ernie Els 1:00 PM Thorbjørn Olesen Shane Lowry Ross Fisher 1:15 PM Robert Karlsson Darren Clarke Thomas Bjørn 1:25 PM Paul Lawrie Thongchai Jaidee Padraig Harrington 1:35 PM Richard Bland David Horsey Edoardo Molinari 1:45 PM Marcus Fraser Haydn Porteous David Howell 1:55 PM Joost Luiten Bradley Dredge Scott Hend 2:05 PM Dean Burmester Nicolas Colsaerts Alvaro Quiros 2:15 PM Grégory Bourdy S.S.P Chawrasia Brandon Stone 2:30 PM Sam Walker Richard Sterne Peter Uihlein 2:40 PM Simon Dyson Felipe Aguilar Jamie Donaldson 2:50 PM David Lipsky Jorge Campillo Paul Waring 3:00 PM Mikko Ilonen Grégory Havret Johan Carlsson 3:10 PM Julien Quesne Sébastien Gros Lee Slattery 3:20 PM Dylan Frittelli Eduardo De La Riva Matthew Cort 3:30 PM Chris Hanson Phillip Archer Ryan Fox 3:40 PM Matthieu Pavon Pep Angles Bernd Ritthammer

