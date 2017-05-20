The Buhari, Babangidas: Nigerians decide for Nigeria, not the north – Reno – Nigeria Today
|
The Buhari, Babangidas: Nigerians decide for Nigeria, not the north – Reno
Nigeria Today
Let me start this piece by congratulating former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on the marriage of his daughter, Halima, to her beau, Auwal Abdullahi. It goes without saying that the wedding would be the talk of Nigeria for aeons to come because …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!