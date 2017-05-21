The Changing Faces of Banking – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
The Changing Faces of Banking
THISDAY Newspapers
Globally, digital banking has become a powerful tool for building more inclusive, stable, and secure financial sectors. The potential of mobile technology to improve people's lives has continued to grow exponentially. In fact, experts have stressed …
VN financial inclusion focuses on tech
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!