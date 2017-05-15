[The Church Blog] Sam Eaton: 59 percent of millennials raised in a church have dropped out—and they’re trying to tell us why
by Sam Eaton From the depths of my heart, I want to love church. I want to be head-over-heals…
Read » [The Church Blog] Sam Eaton: 59 percent of millennials raised in a church have dropped out—and they’re trying to tell us why on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!