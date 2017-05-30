The Conspiracy Theories On The White House’s ‘Flashing Red Lights’ Are Comedy Gold [Video]

Red lights in the White House?

For a good 17 minutes, red lights were seen flashing from what seemed the second floor of the White House on Sunday.

The whole thing was live-streamed on Facebook, nogal, and got the Internet’s fingers typing.

As one would expect, the curious incident led to a number of theories, especially when both the White House spokespeople and the Secret Service offered no comment on the cause of the phenomenon.

From Gizmodo, a few of the theories that found light:

The most ubiquitous theory was that it had something to do with Russia because of the color [sic] red. Others joked that Trump was blowing off some steam with a club night. Maybe the orb from Saudi Arabia was brought home by the administration? Dark occult rituals were certainly a possibility.There’s a movie from 1977 called Red Light in the White House, could it offer any clues? InfoWars told everyone they were being unreasonable with their nutjob reactions. And by far, my favorite hypothesis is that Trump was being treated with light therapy for his dementia.

Before we get to what the lights really were, check them out and see what you think:

Eventually, those Secret Service people ruined all the fun when they stated the lights were a “reflection from emergency vehicles responding to a medical incident outside the White House campus”.

Since we can’t really believe what representatives of the White House have to say, however, a spokesman for DC Fire and EMS confirmed it was an emergency which brought a fire truck and ambulance to nearby Lafayette Park:

A man fell ill on a park bench across the street from the White House at 8:09 p.m. Sunday. Emergency responders were on scene from 8:12 to 8:47 p.m., according to communications chief Doug Buchanan.

Interesting.

Before you go, please read the way in which the comments of “anti-Trump crazies” were laid down:

Oh dear.

[source:gizmodo]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

