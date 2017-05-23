The Daily Maverick On The Islamic State In SA And The Dangers Of An Attack

The subject of terrorism in South Africa has long been on the minds of concerned citizens – when, if ever, will local extremists ramp up their efforts?

The standard response been that South Africa is not really a target because the country is “viewed as a vital staging post for terrorist organisations,” explains Jasmine Opperman, Director of Southern Africa Operations at Terrorism, Research & Analysis Consortium, in her piece for the Daily Maverick.

However, she warns that this might be changing:

Through extensive interviews with Islamic State supporters on South African soil, the Terorrism Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC) has identified subtle but significant changes in how South African extremists see their role within the global jihad. ….Over the last three years, TRAC interviewed several individuals who are supportive of the Islamic State ideology. The interviewees were unanimous in their belief that South Africa would one day become part of the Islamic State’s Caliphate. “Me being in South Africa is Allah’s will, but South Africa, as the rest of the world, will not escape worldwide Caliphate,” said one. Another maintained that “We will win and cannot lose; this is the will of Allah”, while at the same time dismissing reports that the Islamic State is losing territory and support in the Caliphate’s centre in Iraq and Syria. The opinions of other South African Muslims – the vast majority of whom do not support or sympathise with the Islamic State’s aims – were dismissed. “There are many that still need to realise the true way of Allah,” said one interviewee.

More importantly, none of the interviewees would rule out an attack on South African soil if directed to do so, simply because of the values the country represents:

South Africa’s fabled tolerance, inclusivity, and diversity was viewed with contempt, while the country’s commitment to democracy is considered “haram” (forbidden). To participate in this inclusive, democratic society is, according to an interviewee, a diversion from the “call of Allah”. Although the community of Islamic State supporters in South Africa remains tiny, the changing nature of their extremism – in particular, the new directive for them to stay in South Africa – poses a very real risk to the country. The Islamic State’s default modus operandi for major terrorist attacks relies on just a handful of motivated individuals, and should the Islamic State’s leadership one day decide to put South Africa in the cross hairs then there is little doubt that they could find such motivated individuals here

Opperman concludes with a warning to all to take note of what’s happening while the Islamic State’s influence is still in its evolutionary phase, so as to prevent the event of a major attack – read her full opinion piece here.

As if we don’t have enough to worry about.

