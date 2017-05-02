The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj Was On Fire At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner [Video]

Hasan Minhaj would have been already familiar to fans of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, but after his White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech on Saturday night he went big league.

Donald Trump chose to boycott the event, holding a rally instead, but that didn’t stop Minhaj from hammering the Donald in his absence.

POTUS wasn’t his only target, with the dinner being a chance to poke fun at America’s media outlets, so let’s hand over to Hasan himself:

If you can’t hang around for the full speech here are a few of the jibes he took at cable news via Adweek:

Fox News: Minhaj expressed amazement that Fox News “even decided to show up,” attacked the network for giving Bill O’Reilly a $25 million severance package, and then said “it’s the only package O’Reilly won’t force a woman to touch.”

a $25 million severance package, and then said “it’s the only package O’Reilly won’t force a woman to touch.” He also went after the network for what he perceives as anti-Muslim rhetoric. “Well, as a Muslim I like to watch Fox News for the same reason I like to play Call of Duty. Sometimes, I like to turn my brain off and watch strangers insult my family and heritage.” MSNBC: Minhaj cited how Brian Williams described the bombing of the Syrian air base earlier this month, saying “I’m glad you guys are here because that way if I’m bombing Brian Williams will describe it as ‘stunning.’”

described the bombing of the Syrian air base earlier this month, saying “I’m glad you guys are here because that way if I’m bombing Brian Williams will describe it as ‘stunning.’” He believes Rachel Maddow is panicking too much over Trump’s tax returns, and while Minhaj says his sensibilities theoretically line up with those of MSNBC, “you’re turning into conspiracy theorists every night.”

is panicking too much over Trump’s tax returns, and while Minhaj says his sensibilities theoretically line up with those of MSNBC, “you’re turning into conspiracy theorists every night.” He believes the network is panicking too much in general. “We’re only on day 100. By the end of the year, you’re all going to have tin foil hats and jars of urine all over your desks.”

“I had a lot more MSNBC jokes, but I don’t want to ramble on too much or I might get a show on MSNBC.” CNN He believes the network has too many people on its panels and too many boxes on the screen. “I want to watch the news, not pick a player in Street Fighter … and if you have nine experts on a panel, what is your barrier of entry?”

He criticized [sic] the network for telling its viewers to tweet at them. “I feel like I’m watching CNN watch the news … you should know what you’re talking about for an hour, then go on the air.”

CNN and their expert panels are getting rather ridiculous, but screaming FAKE NEWS still makes you look like a dickhead.

Hasan’s most recent appearance on Trevor’s show saw him in a rather jubilant mood, until reality set in at around the 4:30 mark:

Yeah, Donald is still chugging along.

[source:adweek]

